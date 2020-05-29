Anglers can enjoy free fishing this weekend

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is encouraging everyone to get outside and enjoy a day fishing with family or friends on one of Maine’s many waters.

Free fishing weekend takes place on Saturday, May 30th, and Sunday, May 31st, and any person may fish for free without a license on Maine’s waterways, except those who have had their license suspended or revoked. All other rules and regulations, including bag and possession limits, apply.

For more information on the rules and regulations on your favorite water, visit mefishwildlife.com/fishinglaws.

Wondering where to go? Check out the improved Maine fishing guide at mefishwildlife.com/maine-fishing/guide.

