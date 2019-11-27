Betsy Hallett, Manager of the Central Aroostook Humane Society, says although it's considered appropriate treatment to supply food, water and shelter for an animal, there's no law saying you have to be kind. She's hoping passage of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act will help raise awareness of animals at risk and bring justice for those who've suffered at the hands of humans.
Animal cruelty now a felony
