Animal cruelty one step closer to being federal felony

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act was approved by the House on October 22nd. The bipartisan act, introduced by Florida Congressmen Ted Deutch and Vern Buchanan, will revise a previous law passed in 2010.

The current federal law prohibits animal fighting, with wrongdoers only criminalized when they create and sell videos showing actual animal cruelty.

The PACT Act allows authorities to go after the wrongdoers because they will have federal jurisdiction and will not be bound by state laws. They can also prosecute criminals if the cruelty occurs on federal property.

The act allows prosecution of a person for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling animals and sexually exploiting them.

The legislation contains exceptions for hunting.

Those convicted would face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.

The measure must next pass the Senate, which has not scheduled a vote on it.