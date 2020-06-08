No injuries were reported as another accident took place on the Van Buren Rd Connector. According to the Caribou Police Department, the accident was called in around 6 this evening. One driver said the sun was blinding at the time, making it very difficult to see. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. This is the second accident that has happened at the intersection in less than a week.
Another Accident at the Van Buren road connector
Posted: Mon 8:32 PM, Jun 08, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 9:03 PM, Jun 08, 2020