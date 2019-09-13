Another tropical system expected to hit Bahamas

Another tropical system is expected to hit the Bahamas.

The disturbance is about 240 miles east-southeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island. This poses a new threat to the islands already hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.

It’s been officially named Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

The new storm system will likely steam toward Florida on Saturday after bringing winds and rain to the northern islands of the Bahamas.

The current disturbance will likely strengthen to tropical-storm strength by Saturday and become Humberto.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm warnings for parts of the Bahamas and a tropical storm watch for a section of eastern Florida.

