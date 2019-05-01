Antivaping Bill on School Grounds Enacted into Maine Law

Tuesday Governor Janet Mills signed legislation to protect the health of Maine children. LD 152 "An Act to Prohibit the Possession and Use of Electronic Smoking Devices on School Grounds," bans the use or possession of all electronic smoking devices and tobacco products on school grounds, school buses, and at any school sponsored event.

According to the 2018 National Youth Tobacco Monitoring the Future survey, teen vaping rose dramatically last year with 37.3 percent of 12th graders reporting "any vaping" in the past 12 months, up nearly ten percent from 27.8 percent in 2017.

Governor Mills said quote, "By banning electronic smoking devices from school grounds, we are taking an important step in protecting the welfare of our children and sending the clear message that smoking, in any form, is a threat to their health and their future."