App makes hospital access easier

Like many businesses and other facilities, accessing Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital takes more time now. Greg LaFrancois, President of the hospital, says anyone entering must have their temperature taken and answer some questions to determine if they can come in.

"At a lot of the points where patients are accessing our building, it can be a bit of a holdup because they've got to be interviewed. So we have interview questions that we ask just to make sure that - that they have not - that they don't have any symptoms or that they haven't been around anybody that does have symptoms," says Greg LaFrancois.

