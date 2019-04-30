April is sexual assault awareness month

Even though the month is coming to an end, it’s not the end of spreading awareness for those who provide services to individuals affected. The Aroostook Mental Health Center in Caribou is one of seven centers that cover the state of Maine. Educators and advocates have taken time this month to share about the importance of seeking help.

“It’s important for all individuals that have experiences to at some point reach out or just connected to somebody because this can really effect all aspects of their life. All the ways they communicate, relationships they have, their ability to trust individuals, their self-esteem, and we really want to get them connected when someone comes in our door, like I said we don’t do treatment but we can help navigate them and get them connected to a therapist, substance abuse if they need that or other services.” - Wendy Page, AMHC Sexual Assault Community Educator/Advocate

