Archer retiring after more than three decades with MDEP

A longtime steward of Maine's environment is leaving some big shoes to fill, when he retires later this month. Nick Archer has spent nearly half his life looking after woods, water and wildlife for the DEP. The region covers all of Aroostook and includes northern Penobscot and northern Washington counties. He shared a few of his biggest achievements.

"Washburn dam removal and the restoration of 80,000 acres of historical brook trout and Atlantic salmon habitat in the Salmon Stream watershed and working with the town of Washburn," says Nick Archer.

