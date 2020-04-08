Are your bottles piling up? Houlton Humane Society will take them!

Houlton Humane Society posted on their facebook page..

"It has been brought to our attention that all the Redemption Centers are closed in our immediate area at this time due to the COVID-19 Virus. If your bottles are piling up, we would love for you to donate them to the Houlton Humane Society."

The returnables can be left outside by the large dog kennels at 263 Callaghan Rd, Houlton.

"Please place them just past the kennels where the area is plowed.

This is a great way to donate to the animals in our care and a great way to stay safe!"