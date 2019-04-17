Aroostook County is made up of dozens of small towns that have attracted people from across the nation. In this week's Aroostook 2020, News Source 8's Ashley Blackford sat down with the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Fort Kent's enrollment management executive director to find out what drew him and his family to the area.
Aroostook 2020 04.17.19
Posted: Wed 10:45 PM, Apr 17, 2019
Aroostook County is made up of dozens of small towns that have attracted people from across the nation. In this week's Aroostook 2020, News Source 8's Ashley Blackford sat down with the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Fort Kent's enrollment management executive director to find out what drew him and his family to the area.