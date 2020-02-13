Downtown Caribou and it's business as usual. But one issue Darren Woods of the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency says is pressing and yet going under the radar with many businesses is where they fit in the overall community disaster preparedness plan. He says having one is good for business and great for the bottom line.
Aroostook 2020: 2.12.2020
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Thu 11:54 AM, Feb 13, 2020
