Aroostook Agency on Aging receives More than $88,000

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King and Representative Jared Golden announced that the Aroostook Agency on Aging has received a total of $88,895 from the new National Community Care Corps program to help family caregivers, older adults, and persons with disabilities in Maine with the assistance of local volunteers. Community Care Corps was funded through the fiscal year (FY) 2019 Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations bill and, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL), is led by four non-profit organizations.

“Aroostook Agency on Aging provides seniors in Aroostook County with a variety of health and wellness services that emphasize self-care, independence, and preventative measures for social isolation,” said Senators Collins and King and Representative Golden in a joint statement. “By ensuring that older adults have the resources and tools they need to live independently, this important investment will help Mainers live longer, healthier lives.”

“Aroostook Agency on Aging is very happy to receive this grant to increase our services to older people in Aroostook County. We plan to use this funding to offer Friendly Visitor, Friendly Neighbor and Friendly Helpers services to our clients. Friendly Visitors will reduce social isolation, Friendly Helpers will assist with home maintenance and repairs, and Friendly Neighbors will link people in need to agency and other community support services,” said Judy Anderson, Director of Community and Volunteer Services.

Aroostook Agency on Aging’s model will address community unmet needs for older adults and adults with disabilities. The model’s goals are to increase social inclusion, independent living, and quality of life. For more information, contact the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 207-764-3396.