The Aroostook Band of Micmacs statement on incident that occurred on Northern Road

"On behalf of the Micmac Tribal Government, we would like to express our thoughts and concerns over the events that happened on Northern Road.

- This was an isolated event that did not directly involve tribal members

- The victim nor the shooter were members of the Tribe

- Our government has gathered and is taking formal action to improve upon the policies for housing to ensure better safety measures

- Our government asks our people to please join them at the next council meeting for continued updates

- Our administration and government have an open door policy for questions and concerns

- On a separate note, we have developed a Drug Task Force in October of 2018 that meets on a bi-monthly basis to address such issues. We work with local, county, state and federal public safety agencies.

While this event happened on tribal land it affects all of us as residents of the County. We want everyone to know that this is far from normal activity on our land and in the County. When tragedy strikes, our mind and body get shocked and, in the moment, it feels as though it always happens. However, this is the first time we have ever had a shooting on tribal lands and hopefully the last time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family, our Tribal Community as well as our extended community in Aroostook County. "

