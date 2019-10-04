Aroostook Band of Micmacs hold cultural understanding workshop for first responders

Understanding different cultures are important as it helps build understanding. That was the focus of a workshop put on by the Aroostook Band of Micmacs today for first responders and medical professionals.

Nearly two dozen first responders and medical professionals are attending this workshop to learn about Tribal Cultural Sensitivity. The workshop was put on by the Aroostook Band of Micmacs. John Cote, the Emergency Director says this is a way for first responders to understand the culture of the Micmac community.

The Cultural Coordinator for the Aroostook Band of Micmacs, John Dennis says this is a way to bridge the gaps between the Micmac community and responders. Dennis says this was put together by a couple of the Micmac community leaders.

This was the final of four workshops held. There are plans for future workshops with a similar focus.