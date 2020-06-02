Aroostook Band of Micmacs & the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians will receive a total of $1.8 million dollars

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Susan Collins, the Chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee, announced that the Aroostook Band of Micmacs and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians will receive a total of $1.8 million through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) program.

“The coronavirus is taking an unprecedented toll on communities across the country,” said Senator Collins. “This investment will help ensure that the Aroostook Band of Micmacs and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians can continue to provide affordable housing and other important services on their lands during this difficult time.”

The funding was allocated as follows:

• The Aroostook Band of Micmacs were awarded $900,000. These funds will be used to make repairs to low-and-moderate income homes, including new roofing, siding, insulation as well as energy efficient windows and doors, and foundation leak repairs.

• The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians were awarded $900,000. These funds will be used for expansion of a community center to including addition of a Boys and Girls Club, Head Start programs, and other social activities for tribal residents.

The ICDBG program assists grant recipients with affordable housing, suitable living environments, and economic opportunities, primarily for low- and moderate-income individuals and families.

