Aroostook Centre Mall owner looking to revitalize the facility

The owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall is encouraging local entrepreneurs to consider the facility, when looking for a place to set up shop. Kathy McCarty has more.

KM - The future of the Aroostook Centre Mall could include more local establishments. That's according to mall owner Mike Kohan, President of Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York.

MK - We have some ideas that are coming. I mean I can't say any national tenants but definitely we are inviting any local tenants that didn't have the opportunity to come to the mall, to take that opportunity right now to come to the office to talk to us.

KM - Kohan says they're definitely looking for more local occupants and are willing to work with merchants who perhaps didn't have the opportunity to be part of the mall in the past. Efforts are also being made to attract national businesses.

MK - As you know, it's a challenging task right now with what's been happening in the retail for the past year or two or three. And so we are certainly looking for national tenants as well. But it might be a little bit more difficult, rather than something immediate, which is local tenants.

KM - Kohan says he's happy to be a part of the community and welcomes ideas.

MK - Any suggestions or anything that the community could have, be more than glad to - come to the office and give it to us. We are here to make the mall better, as much as the community wants. So I think we are looking at the community as a partner, and if there's anything that could help the mall, we're here to listen to them.

KM - Looking for a way to revitalize the mall, Kohan is hoping adding County businesses to the lineup will serve as an incentive for folks to shop - with a local flavor. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Suggestions can be directed to the new mall manager Bruce Brigman during regualr mall hours or on the malls facebook page.