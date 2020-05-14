Aroostook Chiefs of Police clarify Covid-19 concerns through letter to the public

Dear Citizens of Aroostook County,

The Aroostook Chiefs of Police Association would like to clarify a few things surrounding COVID-19 and the latest Executive Order issued by Governor Janet Mills. There have been a lot of questions about the face covering portion of the Order, who must wear them and where they’re worn. Here is the exact wording:

V. Cloth Face Coverings

Consistent with guidance from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention individuals must wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

A. Definitions. For purposes of this section, the following terms have the following meanings.

1. "Public settings" mean:

a. indoor spaces that are accessible to the public such as grocery stores, retail stores,

pharmacies and health care facilities;

b. outdoor spaces such as playgrounds, busy parking lots, and other areas such as lines for

take-out service where the public typically gathers in a smaller area; and

c. public transportation such as a taxi, Uber, Lyft, ride-sharing or similar service; ferry, bus, or

train; and any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

Employers in settings that are not typically accessible to the public may determine the persons

who should wear a cloth face covering at their workplace and shall permit any employee who

wants to wear a covering to do so.

2. "Individual" means any person in such settings irrespective of whether the person is an

employee, customer, vendor, invitee or other.

3. "Cloth Face Covering" is a protection that covers the nose and mouth; fits snugly but

comfortably against the side of the face; is secured with ties or ear loops; has multiple layers of

fabric; allows for breathing without restriction; and is able to be laundered and machine dried

without damage or change to its shape.

B. Exceptions. Cloth face coverings are not required for children under age 2, a child in a childcare

setting, or for anyone who has trouble breathing or related medical conditions, or who is otherwise

unable to remove the mask without assistance. A person who cannot wear a cloth face covering

because of a medical condition is not required to produce medical documentation of the condition,

provided that an employer may require such documentation from an employee in accordance with

state and federal law.

C. Other. Cloth face coverings are not a replacement for adhering to social distancing protocols. As

recommended by current CDC guidance, surgical masks and N-95 respirators are critical supplies

that will remain be reserved for health care workers, medical first responders, and other workers as

recommended by Federal guidance.

For the most part, people are complying with this order without too much protest. Though there have been multiple occasions of agencies in Aroostook County having to respond to calls for service in which someone wasn’t happy with a store’s face mask policy. These instances have turned into disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and even assault cases. If a store requires you to wear a mask, you are required to wear the mask. Private businesses, public buildings and any location not controlled by you have the right to enforce a rule that they consider necessary. If you don’t comply, the owner can elect to have you criminally trespassed by police from that location. If you don’t leave (or if you return to that location), you will be charged or arrested for criminal trespass.

Title 17-A Section 402. Criminal trespass

1. A person is guilty of criminal trespass if, knowing that that person is not licensed or privileged to do so, that person:

Enters any place in defiance of a lawful order to leave that was personally communicated to that person by the owner or another authorized person. Violation of this paragraph is a Class E crime.

Our agencies will not respond to a call about someone not wearing a mask unless there is an emergency or disturbance. If we do respond, it will be because the situation has evolved from just not wearing a mask. It seems easier to just comply with the store’s policy and avoid a big scene.

Under any circumstances, if a customer or patron yells, threatens, harasses, intimidates, spits, becomes assaultive or destroys property, that behavior will be grounds for law enforcement intervention.

If you feel you can’t wear a mask, call the store you frequent ahead of time to see if they will do curbside pickup for you. Some businesses may offer to shop for you and deliver the goods to your home. Ask a family member or friend to assist you with getting what you need. A lot of stores are accommodating requests for assistance right now and may make special arrangements to fill your order.

Restaurants are also under a lot of stress trying to stay open and abide by the rules of the Governor. Be kind to their workers and be patient. As we all try to support them, they may be overwhelmed with the number of orders and the restrictions they have in preparing those meals for you. There is no need to insult a worker for your meal taking too long or because you can’t go inside to pick it up.

So remember, be kind, be patient and help those who need it. We are all in this together.

Respectfully,

Members of the Aroostook Chiefs of Police Association

Aroostook County District Attorney Todd Collins