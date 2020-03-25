Aroostook County Sheriff's Office rolls out Friendly Caller Program

If you or someone you know is elderly, disabled or your mobility is otherwise diminished, AND you don't have someone nearby who regularly checks on you, this program may be helpful for you.

Approved participants call in to the dispatch center, every morning, between 6:00 & 10:00 a.m. If they don't hear from you, they will call to follow up. If you don't answer, they will come check on you. If you live in a community with a local police department, they will coordinate with them.

If you are interested (or you know someone who may be), call the dispatch center at 1-800-432-7842 for an application.