Aroostook County Action Program’s 5210 Let’s Go! Program Wraps Up Physical Fitness Project

PRESQUE ISLE – Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP), the local 5210 Let’s Go Coordinator for Aroostook County,

has been busy keeping children, families and older adults active during the pandemic. ACAP recently received Innovation

Funding from the State 5210 Let’s Go Program allowing our local program to invest in yoga kits to keep our community

active. The 5210 Let’s Go Program focuses on changing environments and policies wherever individuals live, learn, work

and play. It encourages healthy behaviors to reduce obesity, by promoting 5 fruits and vegetables, spending less than 2

hours in front of a screen, at least 1 hour of moving and exercise and 0 sugary beverages every day.

The Innovation Funding was impactful throughout Aroostook County reaching over 40 early care and education sites as

well as provide outside instruction from certified yoga instructors. Each of the sites received yoga kits consisting of yoga

mats, an instructional dvd, books for the children, and pedometers to track activity. Each site was encouraged to utilize

the kits with the students they serve and to encourage the children to stay active as they were introduced to yoga.

“Due to the Covid pandemic, the timeline was interrupted for approximately 3 months, however, we were able to make

things work safely during a difficult time,” said program coordinator, Renee Bragdon. She continued, “This was such a

rewarding program. The funding allowed us to provide a unique opportunity for so many in our community by providing

new materials and instruction to our early care sites and at free community events.”

On June 23, the funding allowed for a free community event at Mantle Lake Park, co-sponsored by Northern Light AR

Gould Hospital. Julie French, Certified Yoga Instructor, provided a class for area youth and for many students provided

an introduction to yoga and the benefits it provides. Over 25 local children attended this session and in addition to a

great morning of yoga, they were treated to yoga mats to bring home as well as some other great prizes.

The conclusion of the project will commence with senior yoga at Mantle Lake Park on Thursday mornings at 10 am. This

is a partnership with Presque Isle Recreation and Parks Department and is for free for older adults. Yoga mats will be

provided for all participants and participants will be encouraged to take them home after the event. For more

information or to register for this event contact PI Rec at 207-764-2545.