The American Red Cross is holding its First Blood Drives in the County since February. They held the first blood drive of the week yesterday in Fort Kent and were in Presque Isle today. . Mary Green, Community Manager for Aroostook County American Red Cross says people need to sign up for appointments to come and donate.

For future Blood Drives:

Call 1-800 RED CROS

or go to:

REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG