Aroostook County Churches Taking Precautionary Measures against Coronavirus

With the new national recommendations of no more than 10 people gathered in one place, churches are making decisions on how to proceed.
Framework Church Presque Isle will Livestream Services
Church Closings:
Caribou Assembly of God: All Services Canceled through March 22nd
Caribou United Baptist Church: All Services Canceled through March 30th
Family Christian Center in Presque Isle: Closed Until March 31st
All Services Cancelled
Gustaf Adolph Lutheran Church: Closed Through Saturday
Services will resume on April 5th.
Parish of the Precious Blood Caribou: Closed until further notice
MAIL YOUR OFFERING TO P.O. BOX 625, CARIBOU 04736
St Mary of the Visitation: Closed until further notice
All daily and weekend masses suspended
Dyer Brook Community Church: All Services Canceled
Military Street Baptist Church: All Services Canceled
Littleton Full Gospel Assembly - Canceling All Activities and Church Services