Aroostook County Churches Taking Precautionary Measures against Coronavirus

With the new national recommendations of no more than 10 people gathered in one place, churches are making decisions on how to proceed.

Framework Church Presque Isle will Livestream Services

Church Closings:

Caribou Assembly of God: All Services Canceled through March 22nd

Caribou United Baptist Church: All Services Canceled through March 30th

Family Christian Center in Presque Isle: Closed Until March 31st

All Services Cancelled

Gustaf Adolph Lutheran Church: Closed Through Saturday

Services will resume on April 5th.

Parish of the Precious Blood Caribou: Closed until further notice

MAIL YOUR OFFERING TO P.O. BOX 625, CARIBOU 04736

St Mary of the Visitation: Closed until further notice

All daily and weekend masses suspended

Dyer Brook Community Church: All Services Canceled

Military Street Baptist Church: All Services Canceled

Littleton Full Gospel Assembly - Canceling All Activities and Church Services

