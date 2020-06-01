Aroostook County EMA Looking For Members for Emergency Planning Committee

Your assistance is needed to help plan for any possible emergencies Aroostook County may experience.

The Aroostook County EMA is encouraging people to join their Emergency Planning Committee. The purpose of the group is to make sure that facilities are giving information to emergency response agencies in case something goes wrong.

The director of the Aroostook County EMA says it also helps keep the public informed about what is going on locally.

To join, you can call the Aroostook EMA at 207-493-4328