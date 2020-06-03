Aroostook County Man Dies in Overnight ATV crash in Fort Kent

An Aroostook County man is killed in overnight ATV crash in Fort Kent.

Shortly before midnight last evening, a 911 call was received from a person stating they had come upon an ATV crash on Black Lake Road in Fort Kent. Game wardens say 30 year old Travis Haley, of New Canada, was found dead at the scene after he was ejected from his 2014 Polaris side by side UTV. Haley was the operator and sole occupant of the UTV.

Initial findings indicate that Haley had been operating his UTV south on Black Lake Road when he lost control in a corner. The UTV entered a ditch and struck an embankment, causing the UTV to roll several times. Black Lake Road is a dirt road through a series of agricultural fields that also serves as the ATV trail.

Haley’s body was brought to Lajoie Funeral Home in Fort Kent where the Medical Examiner’s Office plans to examine the body today. Game wardens, Maine State Police as well as Fort Kent Police and Fire Departments responded to this crash. No further information is available currently.