Aroostook County Man Pleads Guilty to Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

. BANGOR, Maine: A former Fort Fairfield resident pleaded guilty today in federal court in Bangor to sexually exploiting a child and possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

According to court records, Kyle Sirois, 28, produced video files depicting child pornography sometime between March 2015 and October 2017. Sirois also possessed other images and videos of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct, which he had purposefully sought out and received through the internet. These images and videos depicted the sexual exploitation of prepubescent children under the age of 12.

Sirois faces 15–30 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child, and up to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography. He also faces a $250,000 fine and from five years to a lifetime of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Fort Fairfield Police Department investigated the case. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

