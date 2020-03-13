Aroostook County Response to COVID-19

NEWS RELEASE -- The Aroostook County EMA wants to assure the public that efforts to plan for and respond to the current public health event (COVID-19) have been going on for quite some time. Our healthcare officials have been working with Emergency Management staff for years planning for various pandemic emergencies. Those partners have been updating plans over the last 6 months.

This is an ever-evolving situation, but the communication and coordination between these critical agencies has been ongoing.

It is important for people to remember that while it is a good idea to stay informed and prepare at home and in the workplace, there is no need to panic. Healthcare officials are the lead agencies in this type of event, and we will continue to take our direction from them while sharing their important information.

County EMA Director Darren Woods stated, “We should definitely heed the warnings of our medical personnel. That said, we should remember to be kind and think of others. As a society starts to get panicked, their decision-making skills also change. Let’s not let ourselves forget who we are and how we take care of one another.”

Agencies are in daily conference calls with one another sharing critical information. We choose to fight this with Facts not Fear.

