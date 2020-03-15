Aroostook County schools closing due to threat of coronavirus

Officials with the Aroostook County Emergency Agency, announced in a social media post, all Aroostook County school superintendents have decided to close schools to students, effective March 16th.

Currently RSU/MSAD 45 in Washburn; Limestone Community School; SAD 1 in Presque Isle; MSAD 20 in Fort Fairfield; Valley Unified schools MSAD 27, MSAD 33, and the Madawaska School Department (serving Fort Kent, Madawaska, St. Agatha and Frenchville regions); and RSU 39 in Caribou have announced they are closed through March 27th due to the threat of the Coronavirus. Schools are preparing for distance learning. Some are also making arrangements to provide lunches to students in need during this time.

Additional information will be provided as we receive it.

