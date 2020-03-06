Sheriff Shawn Gillen says the addition of Deputy Nathan Chisholm and his drug detection K-9, Jazz, will benefit law enforcement efforts to fight drug-related crimes in northern Aroostook. But the need for a drug dog in southern Aroostook remained, especially at the jail. He says it's not uncommon for inmates and their visitors to attempt to smuggle things into the facility. That's why a K-9 is needed.
Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Makes Plans for Drug Detection Dog
Posted: Fri 6:27 PM, Mar 06, 2020