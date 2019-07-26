Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking a Woodland man wanted on federal warrant

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking to arrest Daryl Doody (41) of Woodland. Doody is wanted on a federal warrant of arrest. If you have any information regarding Doody’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842. You can also contact the Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477(TIPS) or you can text information to 538-8477. You may be eligible for a cash reward.