Aroostook County Sheriff's Office warn of phone scam telling people they missed jury duty in Caribou and could go to jail

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office posted,

"Please be aware of the latest scam that we have received reports on:

Folks in our area have called in to the Aroostook SO claiming that they were called “Deputy Wayne Farley from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office” while spoofing their number as 532-5400 which is the number to the Maine State Police Troop F barracks. The caller claims that the victim missed jury duty in Caribou and that they could spend the next 3 days in jail if they didn’t run to the store and pick up two gift cards for $475.00 plus a $15.00 fee each and to bring the vouchers into the Sheriff’s Office.

Remember that we will never call you and ask you for money or for gift cards. If you have a warrant we will show up to your home and you will certainly be able to tell that it is legitimate. If something questionable like this happens to you, call us at 532-3471 and ask to speak to a deputy sheriff about your concerns."