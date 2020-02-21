Aroostook County Shows Up for Red Cross Blood Drive

Blood is in short supply at certain times throughout the year. Blood donation drives are Red Cross' way to keep the vital fluid flowing. News Source 8 reporter Tom Dufton was at a recent drive to see how the collection efforts went and HOW The County gives back.

Giving blood can be the difference between life and death.

Many people in The County showed up to some blood drives to donate their blood to the American Red Cross.

Tom Hinman, the Market Manager for the American Red Cross, says the donor blood is necessary for medical emergencies and right now there is an urgent need.