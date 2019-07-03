Aroostook County communities and their firework ordinances

A general Aroostook County community will have a firework ordinance that looks something similar to this. No Consumer Fireworks in the Urban Compact Zone may be used without first obtaining a permit for a fee to be set by the City Council. Individuals are encouraged to notify neighbors prior to using fireworks.

Your towns Fire Department or Police Department or designee may restrict the use of consumer fireworks throughout all of the City due to location and or fire hazards at the discretion of the Towns Fire Chief or designee. The use of consumer fireworks is prohibited during a Class 4 and 5 Fire Danger according to the National Fire Danger Rating System Any person who violates this Ordinance shall be punishable by a penalty of not less than one hundred dollars ($100.00) and not more than five hundred dollars ($500.00) plus attorney’s fees and costs to be recovered by the City for its use. Each day such violation occurs or continues to occur shall constitute a separate violation.

A person must have a Maine state license to sell consumer fireworks and may not sell fireworks unless they are 21 years of age or older. You must be 21 or older to obtain a permit as long as you are within compliance of your town's rules.

No one shall be in possession of consumer fireworks and/or commercial fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No person shall use, display, throw, drop or cause to be discharged or exploded, any consumer or commercial fireworks at any time, within ten feet of a public way.

Firework displays shall only be authorized by a fireworks technician who has been duly issued a fireworks display permit by the state of Maine. Displays shall not be permitted to 10 a.m. or after 10 p.m., except for on July 4th and December 31st when displays may occur until midnight, and on January 1st when displays may occur until 1 a.m.

The City may seize consumer fireworks that the City has probable cause to believe are used or sold in violation of this Ordinance and shall forfeit seized consumer fireworks to the State for disposal.

You can find your towns firework ordinance at: https://www.maine.gov/dps/fmo/fireworks/ordinances

If your town doesn't have a listed ordinance you must follow state rules and regulations regarding fireworks, and can find those regulations at:

https://www.maine.gov/dps/fmo/fireworks/regulations