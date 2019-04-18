Aroostook EMA working with communities experiencing flooding

Aroostook Emergency Management Agency is working with communities that are experiencing flooding issues. So far, high water has been reported in the towns of Washburn and Island Falls. Maine DOT and local officials are doing all they can to post these roads and keep the public aware of these hazards.

People are asked to heed these warnings and do not try to drive past barricades or through flooded roads. This not only puts the occupants of the vehicle at risk, but also first responders who then have to perform rescues of those occupants. One incident of a car attempting to travel through a flooded area was reported on the Castle Hill Road in Washburn Thursday morning.

Aroostook EMA officials are in close contact with the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, who report as we go into the next few days, we will see temperatures warm up and stay warm through the night. Significant rainfall is also expected. Coupled with the rapid snow melt, this will cause rivers and streams to rise through the weekend into the beginning of next week. This has the potential of becoming a significant flood threat to all of Aroostook County.

At this time, people are asked to remain on guard for these issues and be cautious. Residents experiencing problems that they may need assistance for are encouraged to contact their local town office.

Those residents that live near bodies of water should be preparing to either evacuate or to be homebound due to flooded road closures.

Road closures as of Thursday morning include the Castle Hill Road in Washburn and the Gardner Creek Road between Washburn and Wade.

Stay tuned to local media, NOAA weather radio and the Aroostook County Flood Watch Facebook page for updated information.

