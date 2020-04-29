Aroostook Partnership Recommends Businesses Apply for Paycheck Protection Program

Several Aroostook County businesses have received money from the Paycheck Protection Program. Stephen Durham explains how the program works.

Paul Towl adds that there are 4 reasons for PPP:

1. PPP keeps them employed and receiving benefits

2. Eliminates the need for laid off employees to job search until they are employed again

3. Covers most business expenses for 60 days for our small businesses

4. Helps ensure businesses and their employees remain together through the shutdown to allow for a smoother business restart

