Arrest Made in Fort Fairfield Communitywide Vandalism

Fort Fairfield police have made an arrest in finding the person or persons responsible for multiple reports of vandalism in the community...that's according to the Fort Fairfield Police Department Facebook page.

On July 8, 2020, someone had gone on a large vandalism spree the night before; causing substantial damage to local flower pots, including a historical cement flower pot that has been at the public library for decades. Several tips were called in, including one tip to Aroostook County Crime Stoppers, that led to the arrest of 19 year old Fort Fairfield resident, Jacob McLaughlin.

One local business, who had their picnic tables vandalized, was able to provide excellent evidence of the suspect. Police spent many hours in the past 24 hours tracking down the suspect, interviewing several people, and speaking to other businesses with security footage. Through the Crime Stoppers tip and the officers doing "knock and talk," they tracked down McLaughlin.

Officers located McLaughlin around 9:45 PM, where he was interviewed and arrested for criminal mischief. His bail was set at $500 cash. McLaughlin was able to post the bail and has been given a court date

