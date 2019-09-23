Arrests made after naked man tells police he was kidnapped and shot at in Casco

A Naples man escaped serious injury early Monday morning after reportedly being kidnapped and taken to Casco, where he subsequently escaped.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office reports the incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the area of the 300 block of Tenney Hill Road in Casco for reports of shots being fired. Shortly thereafter they received a report that a naked man was running down the road.

Deputies located the male who told them he was taken at gunpoint from his residence in Naples, put into the trunk of a car, driven to an area near where he was located, and told to strip naked. The man told the deputies at that point he feared for his life and began running through the woods, while being shot at.

The 39-year-old male victim, from Naples, was able to give a description of the vehicle. The vehicle was located in Windham and stopped. All four males in the vehicle were detained and subsequently arrested. The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for gunshot wounds. He is reported to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The males arrested were: 22-year-old ​Ajoung M. Malual, of Westbrook; 23-year-old Mahdi B. Ali, and 20-year-old Noh Y. Okubazghi, both of Boston, Massachusetts; and 22-year-old Samson S. Samsom, of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

All have been charged with trafficking in scheduled drugs. Additional charges are possible as the matter remains under investigation. Bail has been set at $150,000 for each individual.