PRESQUE ISLE, ME-- On this segment of WAGM This Morning we talk with local mental healthcare practitioners about the stigma related to mental health, how to overcome it and access local resources for help. For more information contact The Northern Lighthouse at: tnlh.org or call (207) 540-1522.
As Seen on WAGM This Morning: Part Two Stop the Stigma Related To Mental Health
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Wed 8:08 AM, Oct 23, 2019 |
Updated: Wed 8:11 AM, Oct 23, 2019
