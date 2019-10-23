As Seen on WAGM This Morning: Stop the Stigma Related To Mental Health Part One

PRESQUE ISLE, ME-- On this segment of WAGM This Morning we talk with local mental healthcare practitioners about the stigma related to mental health, how to overcome it and access local resources for help.
People can contact the Aroostook Mental health Center at:
amhc.org and to make an appointment call AMHC's Access Center at 1-800-244-6431 Maine Crisis Line 1-888-568-1112
