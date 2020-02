Officials with the Aroostook Emergency Management office is advising everyone, if you are out and can go home, now would be a good time for that. Conditions will continue to get worse with extremely poor visibility after 3 p.m.

If you must be out, go slow, turn your headlights on and be sure you have extra gas and some emergency items in your car such as a blanket, flashlight, a non-alcoholic drink, and snack, in case you do get stuck and have to wait for help.