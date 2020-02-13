Asante appeals murder conviction

A Massachusetts man who was convicted of murder and robbery by an Aroostook County jury, then sentenced to 35 years behind bars, is asking Maine's highest court to overturn the 2019 decision.

Marcus Asante's case is on Thursday's Maine Supreme Judicial Court docket. Asante was convicted of robbing and killing Douglas Morin of Oakfield back in October 2016. His attorneys claim the lower court erred on several accounts, including improperly instructing jurors regarding burdens of the parties where Asante claimed self defense and the state claimed the murder occurred during a robbery.

During the 2018 trial, it was alleged that Asante, Tia Ludwick and Darin Goulding traveled from Massachusetts to meet Morin to purchase marijuana. An argument took place, which resulted in Morin being shot multiple times.

Goulding pleaded guilty to robbery in the incident. He was sentenced to 15 years, along with 4 years' probation. Ludwick pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 17 years.