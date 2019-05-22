Ashland presents Boston Post cane to its oldest citizen

An Ashland resident is the recipient of a distinguished honor for being the oldest living individual in the community. Kathy McCarty was there for the presentation and has more.

Being the eldest in a community has its benefits - years of treasured memories and keepsakes. 97-year-old Ashland resident Clarence Moro now can add a Boston Post Cane to his collection. Clarence was recently presented the honor by Ashland Town Manager Cyr Martin, joined by Clarence's wife, 93-year-old Edna. Long retired, Clarence spent years working with his hands.

"Jack of all trades - anything that comes along. I like to tinker around in my garage. Something I always did," says Clarence Moro.

Edna recently had hand surgery, which limits her hobbies, for now.

"I used to make crafts too - embroidery, and make pillows, and make blankets. All kinds of stuff," says Edna Moro.

The couple have five children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to raising a family, Edna also worked outside the home.

"I worked at Chasse's for 23 years. And I used to work when I was in Connecticut. I used to work at the Arrow-Hart. I work in a Portland hospital for a while, when I lived in Portland. Oh yeah, I worked all the time."

They have been residents of Ashland since 1952.

"We were supposed to live in Portland, but he never liked Portland either, so we came here. My father and mother lived in Portland. He was brought up here and I was brought up here too, so we just come back here."

The Moros shared their secret for a long life.

"Just take one day at a time, that's all we do."

"I go to bed 9:30, and get up 7:30. During the day I sleep on the couch."

"His favorite place."

Town Manager Cyr Martin adds "They've been married, like I said, 73 years. They're a wonderful couple. They're well-known in the area, and everyone loves them."

The couple are looking forward to planting a garden, including their favorite vegetables - his, potatoes, and hers, tomatoes.