Ashland Man Arrested in Masardis

The Maine State Police investigated an incident that occurred in Masardis. The victim reported she and her partner woke this morning and could not open the door to their residence and thought snow and ice may be keeping it shut. After contacting their neighbor for help, it was found that someone had padlocked their door shut. The neighbor used bolt cutters to remove the lock.

When Cpl. Quint responded, it was discovered that about a week prior, someone had poured gasoline on their door and left the can, lid off, right in front. There was no fire at the residence.

Cpl. Quint’s investigation determined Brandon Saucier, 36, from Ashland, conducted both acts. Brandon was arrested without incident for criminal restraint (class D) and terrorizing (class C) and taken to the Aroostook County Jail where bail was set.

Brandon will have a court date in Presque Isle court.