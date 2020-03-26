Ashland first responders establish check-in program for elderly, those in need

It's said an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, especially in light of the dangers associated with Covid 19. In an effort to ensure the wellbeing of the older population and those in need in Ashland, first responders have taken it upon themselves to check in with those at risk in the community.

"We felt we had to try to do something and - and - and make these people feel that they were - they weren't alone. So rather than go knocking door-to-door, we felt - let's try a phone - what we called a phone chain," says Pat Long, Director of the Ashland Ambulance Service.

