Ashland man arrested after recklessly driving through Ashland Days Parade

An Ashland man has been booked on a felony charge of reckless conduct with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of Assault, Driving to Endanger, and Refusing to Submit to Arrest. Police say that 21 year Cody Durand recklessly drove through the Ashland Days Parade that was being led by the Ashland Police Department and Maine State Police. A member of the Ashland Fire Department was struck by Durand's vehicle when he attempted to stop him from entering the parade route. Ashland Police Officer Laney Merchant and Trooper Timmy Saucier responded and located the vehicle at the intersection of Main St and Station St where emergency responders providing traffic control were successful in stopping the vehicle and taking the keys from Durand. When Police attempted to arrest Durand he resisted being taken into custody and members of the Ashland Fire Department and Ambulance Service assisted in restraining him until he was secured in handcuffs and leg restraints. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.