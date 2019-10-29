Ashland man summonsed following crash in Mapleton

On Tuesday, October 29th, at around 1:30 a.m., the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call from OnStar reporting a possible rollover vehicle crash on the Mapleton Road in Mapleton.

Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Erica Pelletier reports prior to arriving at the accident site, she learned that the driver had fled the scene after his 2019 GMC Sierra went off the roadway and became stuck.

It was determined that the vehicle was operated by 21-year-old Tyler MacDonald of Ashland. MacDonald was located and summonsed for leaving the scene of an accident and imprudent speed. Excessive speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash.

Sgt. Pelletier was assisted on scene by Presque Isle Police Department and Presque Isle Fire Department. The vehicle was towed from the scene.