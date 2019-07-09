Ashland's Summer Fest creates family-friendly carnival atmosphere

Family time is especially important in small communities, says Bethanne Basso, co-organizer. That's why organizers of Ashland's Summer Fest created a family-friendly carnival atmosphere for this year's event, complete with games, rides, food, and more. Most of the events took place at the Rec Center, but vendors and sales could be found throughout town.

Basso says "It's nice to see our families coming out and enjoying some old-fashioned carnival games together and making memories - and seeing the smiles on the kids' faces and even the adults' faces."

Co-organizer Andrea White says festivals like this offer communities an opportunity to showcase what makes them special. She says she's met folks at past festivals who decided to move to Ashland, because they loved what the town represented - a family-friendly environment to call home.