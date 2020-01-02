Asian stocks mixed, oil prices up after Iran general killed

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Asian stocks were mixed Friday and oil prices surged after an Iranian general was killed by U.S. forces in Iraq. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Updated: Thu 11:52 PM, Jan 02, 2020

BEIJING (AP) - Asian stock markets are mixed and oil prices surged after U.S. forces in Iraq killed an Iranian general.

Benchmarks in Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Australia and some Southeast Asian markets advanced. Tokyo was closed.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow rose to new records, helped by technology stocks.

Oil prices jumped after the Pentagon said U.S. forces killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, prompting expectations of Iranian retaliation against American and Israeli targets.

Investors were encouraged by expectations of stronger global economic growth in 2020 and the planned signing of an interim U.S.-Chinese trade agreement.

