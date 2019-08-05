More than 40 aspiring inventors from grades 1 through 6 gathered at Umpi to brainstorm their ideas. They were at UMPI for a 5-day camp featuring 4 camp activities which included some students building a robot car that plays soccer! All camp activities designed to inspire inventors to question, brainstorm, work as a team, and build amazing inventions.
Aspiring inventors grades 1 through 6 brainstorm ideas at UMPI
