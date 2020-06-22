At Least 9 People Confirmed to have COVID-19 in Houlton Region

Two additional cases of covid 19 in the County are linked to the outbreak confirmed in the Houlton area over the weekend. Of the at least 9 people who tested positive for the virus, at least four of them are Houlton Ambulance Service staff. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton has more on the next steps.

At least 9 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus in the Houlton area.

Shawn Anderson, the CEO of Houlton Regional Hospital, says the source of this outbreak is currently under investigation. He says the Maine CDC alerted them to the outbreak on Saturday.

