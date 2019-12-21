Atatiana Jefferson’s family reacts to murder indictment of Fort Worth officer

Through sobs and from a hospital bed, Atatiana Jefferson's mother shared the agony of loss.

A former Fort Worth police officer has been indicted for murder in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. (Family/KTVT/CNN)

"At least we know that justice was served, and he will be accountable for murder," Yolanda Carr said.

Jefferson was shot on a night she was playing video games with her nephew. She was 28 years old.

The former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed her was indicted Friday for murder.

Officer Aaron Dean responded to a welfare call Oct. 12 and shot through a window from the backyard.

"He murdered my baby in my home," Carr said. "She wasn't doing anything. She didn't do anything. She didn't do anything wrong."

The day of the shooting, Fort Worth police said Dean had perceived a threat. Police said officers walked around outside the house that night, and Jefferson heard a noise, got a gun from her purse and pointed it at the window from inside, CNN reported.

Dean yelled, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” before he fired through the window, body camera footage showed. The officers did not identify themselves as police.

Dean resigned from the department and was arrested. Now that a grand jury indicted him for murder, relatives say they are cautiously optimistic about the future of the case.

"We do understand that that day in court has a lot of battles and challenges that we will still have to face, so we're still trying to embrace what's next," said Ashley Carr, her sister.

They're hoping for a conviction and an appropriate sentence and believe a special prosecutor should be appointed.

Another relative says even that wouldn’t be enough. Jefferson’s father died four weeks after the death of his only child.

"I've never seen anyone deteriorate so fast," said Lapaca Jefferson, the victim's uncle. "You know, his heart just was broken."

He wants Dean charged with not one murder but two.

"I'm thinking about why they didn't charge him for my brother's murder, because the same bullet that killed her, killed him 28 days later," he said.

The Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement Friday that it respects the grand jury's decision. They said they will continue to cooperate with the district attorney's office.

Because of a gag order in the case, they are unable to comment any further.

